Annual Sunflower Festival this weekend in Gilliam

The Annual Sunflower Festival is this weekend in Gilliam. You and your family can visit the Sunflower Trail Saturday, June 20 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Come out to enjoy more than 55 craft and food vendors, along with live music and activities for the kids.

Coordinators believe this will be their biggest event.

Here's a map of the Sunflower Trail. There will be signs posted for you to follow.

(Source: Facebook/Sunflower Trail)

If you want to pick some sunflowers, make sure to bring a knife to cut the tough stems and a bucket of water so they will last as you drive the trail.

Coordinators are still accepting photos for their photography contest. If you would like to enter, click here.

You can find more information about the event on there Facebook Page.

