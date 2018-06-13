ASP honors Hempstead woman as Civilian Employee of the Year

Kim McJunkins is an administrative specialist in Company C of the Hempstead County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division, which has its headquarters in Hope, Ark. (Source: KSLA News 12)

An employee of the Hempstead County, Ark., Sheriff's Office has been recognized for her 28 years of work at the agency.

Kim McJunkins was presented the Civilian Employee of the Year award during the Arkansas State Police awards ceremony Wednesday in Little Rock, Ark.

She is an administrative specialist for the Criminal Investigation Division, Company C, which has its headquarters in Hope, Ark.

In particular, McJunkins was recognized for her work in case research, management of the administrative duties within Company C and her most recent training assignments related to implementation of the division’s new records/case management system.

