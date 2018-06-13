LA. Gov proclaims "Louisiana Women Veterans Day"

On Tuesday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards proclaimed June 12 as Louisiana Women Veterans Day.

The day marked the 70th anniversary of the passage of the passage of the Women's Armed Forces Integration Act, which authorized regular and reserved status for women to serve in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force.

More than 214,000 are serving in every rank and military specialty. There are over 1.8. female veterans working in the civilian sector, according to a news release.

Louisiana Women Veterans Day is dedicated to acknowledging the service and dedication of 28,000 women veterans across the state.

“Women have played an integral role in the defense of our nation, and not only are we grateful for their faithful service, but we are undoubtedly stronger as a state and as a country because of their bravery and selfless contributions to our armed forces,” said Gov. Edwards, in a news release. “Today we honor the sacrifices they have made in keeping our country safe and protecting the freedoms we all enjoy.”

In Louisiana, there are 28,737 living female veterans.

