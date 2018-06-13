Man arrested for alleged sexual offenses involving a runaway juvenile

A man is in custody following multiple charges that allege his sexual involvement with a runaway juvenile.

Jonathan Powell, 36, is charged on one count each of felony carnal knowledge, indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, pornography involving juveniles, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and tattooing of a minor.

Shreveport Police officers were called just after 10:30 a.m on Tuesday to a home in the 1500 block of W. 59th Street regarding information leading to a runaway juvenile missing since June 8.

That's in Shreveport's Hollywood neighborhood, near Caddo Heights.

Inside the home, they found Powell and the juvenile, according to a news release. Evidence was collected that led officers to believe that Powell was having inappropriate sexual contact with the juvenile and was allegedly in possession of pornographic videos of juveniles.

Investigators also believe that Powell tattooed the juvenile when she was at his home.

In 2014, Powell was convicted of attempted trafficking of children for sexual purposes.

He is currently a Tier 2 registered sex offender. All Tier 2 sex offenders have a mandatory 25 year registration period.

