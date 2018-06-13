1 charged in relation to fatal shooting in early June

One man is in jail after turning himself into police in relation to a shooting that took place earlier this month.

Jamarcus Plater, 23, is charged with one count of armed robbery and was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Plater was allegedly with Savarea Stickman the night that Stickman was shot and killed. Police say

The group of men met in at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue to allegedly assist Jacory Robinson, 23, with a large sale of marijuana to an unknown person.Stickman allegedly began firing at Robinson and another person as the exchange was taking place.

Robinson returned fire and struck Stickman multiple times. He later died because of those injuries.

A 17-year-old was injured in the shooting. Plater then took the marijuana from Robinson and hit it in his vehicle and ran off.

The vehicle and the narcotics were found later by police after they arrived at the scene.

Robinson was charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Stickman was wanted by Shreveport police on one count of cyberstalking, according to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite. Shreveport police say he allegedly sent death threats to an ex-girlfriend by Facebook Messenger.

Shreveport police say that they do not believe that the two incidents are connected.

