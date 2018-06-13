FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increase as tropical system approaches

Relief from the heat and much-needed rain could arrive late this weekend or early next week as tropical moisture increases.

On Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center highlighted a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The potential for development is low. This system will likely not become a named storm.

By the end of the week or early this weekend, this system will likely be in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Even though there is still some uncertainty regarding how this system is going to evolve, it will still likely bring heavy rain to the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts.

As tropical moisture continues to increase and this system gets closer to the ArkLaTex late this weekend through early next week, our rain chances will begin to increase.

