One person escapes serious injury in crash

One person escaped serious injury after their sports utility vehicle ran off the road and rolled over.

According to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies, the driver was traveling on Dixie-Blanchard Road near Haygood Road when they veered off the road. The vehicle rolled over twice.

The crash happened just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim is recovering from their injuries and no one else was injured.

The debris from the crash was cleared in about two hours and deputies issued no citations.

