Search called off for "missing man", one arrested

Bossier City police have arrested a man who swam across the Red River before climbing aboard the riverboat of Boomtown Casino.

According to Mark Natale, public information officer, the man appeared to be intoxicated and said he was with another man when they started to swim across the river near the I-20 bridge.

“The male appeared to be very intoxicated”, a news release stated in part.

While he claimed he lost sight of the other man, he could not give the officer’s a name and “changed his story several times”.

The Bossier City Fire Department put two boats in the water and searched for more than an hour before calling it off.

The man who climbed on the riverboat has been booked into the city jail for disturbing the peace/drunk, criminal trespass, resisting and criminal mischief.

The man’s name has not been released.

