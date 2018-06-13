"iWatchTexas" app could help prevent crime across the state

The new app allows you to report criminal or terrorist activity from anywhere in the state (Source: KSLA)

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a mobile app that they hope will bring down crime and prevent major events from happening.

The "iWatchTexas" app, launched earlier this week, allows users to report suspicious activity no matter where they are in Texas, with the information being given to the proper law enforcement agency.

According to DPS, "We developed the new iWatchTexas mobile app at the direction of Governor Greg Abbott to make it easier for the public to report suspicious activity in Texas, including criminal, terroristic or school safety-related threats."

"If you see something, say something. Well this is the app that lets you do that. You can report those things that just don't look right to you. And chances are if it doesn't look right to you, it's probably not right," said Staff Sergeant Jean Dark with DPS.

The app can use your location via map and let you take a picture of what you see if it's necessary.

You can also submit the information anonymously, but Dark says that will make it more difficult if agencies need to follow up.

"Do you know the people that are involved? Do you have a vehicle description? What is the location? Were specifically is the concern at?" said Dark.

"This is not supposed to be used as an option to 911. If there's an emergency we still encourage people to utilize the 911 system. However this is something where you can report suspicious behavior, suspicious activity, criminal activity to s specific location."

You can download the app at the Apple Store or on Google Play.

