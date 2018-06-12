Teen accused of killing Springhill student-athlete due in court today

Dozens upon dozens of friends, family and North Webster Knights filled midfield at Baucum-Farrar Stadium on Friday night to honor the memory of 17-year-old Jaylen Thomas.

Dozens of friends and family gathered at Baucum-Farrar Stadium to celebrate the life of 17-year-old Jaylen Thomas. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

Police have made an arrest in connection with the slaying of a Springhill student-athlete.

Arrest made in slaying of Springhill student-athlete

Social media posts paint a portrait of a Springhill student-athlete who was found fatally shot.

Jaylen Thomas, 17, of Cullen, was found dead the night of Nov. 27 in the parking lot of Harrison Chapel Baptist Church in Springhill. (Source: Facebook)

A Cotton Valley teenager will appear in court today, accused of his involvement in the deadly shooting of a North Webster High School student-athlete.

Springhill police arrested a 14-year-old male Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder. He will appear in court at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

His name has been withheld because of his age.

Jaylen Thomas, 17, of Cullen, was found dead the night of Nov. 27 in the parking lot of Harrison Chapel Baptist, a church less than a half mile west of Brown Upper Elementary School in Springhill.

Evidence shows at least 16 shots had been fired from a 45-caliber handgun at that location, police said at the time.

On Tuesday, Springhill police arrested a 14-year-old from Cotton Valley on a charge of second-degree murder, Police Chief Will Lynd said.

The teen's bond has been set at $350,000.

Now the youth is being held at Ware Youth Center at Coushatta.

The 14-year-old is the second person to be charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Two days after Thomas was killed, authorities arrested Joshua Darelle Lewis after the 18-year-old Cotton Valley resident reportedly confessed to killing Thomas.

Lewis reportedly told investigators he had a disagreement with Thomas.

He now also faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Lewis is being held in a Claiborne Parish lockup.

He is due back in Webster District Court in Minden on July 9, court records show.

