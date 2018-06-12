Teen accused of killing Springhill student-athlete due in court - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Teen accused of killing Springhill student-athlete due in court today

By Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
SPRINGHILL, LA (KSLA) -

A Cotton Valley teenager will appear in court today, accused of his involvement in the deadly shooting of a North Webster High School student-athlete.

Springhill police arrested a 14-year-old male Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder. He will appear in court at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

His name has been withheld because of his age.

Jaylen Thomas, 17, of Cullen, was found dead the night of Nov. 27 in the parking lot of Harrison Chapel Baptist, a church less than a half mile west of Brown Upper Elementary School in Springhill. 

Evidence shows at least 16 shots had been fired from a 45-caliber handgun at that location, police said at the time.

On Tuesday, Springhill police arrested a 14-year-old from Cotton Valley on a charge of second-degree murder, Police Chief Will Lynd said.

The teen's bond has been set at $350,000.

Now the youth is being held at Ware Youth Center at Coushatta.

The 14-year-old is the second person to be charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Two days after Thomas was killed, authorities arrested Joshua Darelle Lewis after the 18-year-old Cotton Valley resident reportedly confessed to killing Thomas.

Lewis reportedly told investigators he had a disagreement with Thomas.

He now also faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Lewis is being held in a Claiborne Parish lockup.

He is due back in Webster District Court in Minden on July 9, court records show.

