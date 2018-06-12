OnStar tracks stolen vehicle from Little Rock to Texarkana store; police arrest 2 people

BOOKED: Earl-Barnabas Coleman (left), 25, of Little Rock, Ark., one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Ashley Wiggens, 26, of Little Rock, one count of credit card abuse (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

OnStar tracked a stolen vehicle from Little Rock, Ark., to a convenience store in Texarkana, Texas.

Now two Little Rock residents face charges in Bowie County.

OnStar notified police at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday that 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe that had been reported as stolen in Little Rock was at Roadrunner in the 4100 block of North Kings Highway.

The company indicated that it was going to disable the vehicle while it was stopped, police spokesman Shawn Vaughn

said.

Officers soon found the vehicle at the fuel pumps.

Earl-Barnabas Coleman, 25, reportedly was trying to start the Tahoe and leave.

He allegedly told officers that someone he knew by their first name offered to loan him the vehicle to travel to Dallas.

Authorities arrested him on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Officers also arrested Coleman's passenger for allegedly using a credit card she found in the vehicle to buy food and drinks at the Texarkana store.

The card belongs to the Tahoe's owner, authorities said.

Ashley Wiggens, 26, is charged with one count of credit card abuse.

Coleman and Wiggens both were booked into Bi-State Jail.

His bond has been set at $10,000, while hers is $15,000.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.