Caddo Parish Sheriff's Camp 2018 kicks off

Caddo Parish Students met on Tuesday for this year's Caddo Parish Sheriff's Camp held by Sheriff Steve Prator.

This is the 29th year for this camp. The kids are hand-selected from their schools for setting a good example and doing good in the community.

The camp was held at Garland Scout Ranch for boys ages nine to 12. The Sheriff's Office works in conjunction with the Boys Scouts of America Norwela Council who provide food, tent lodging, and activities for the kids.

Sheriff Steve Prator told campers on that "There is an award for doing good." That's the message the Caddo Sheriff's Office wants to promote.

Over the next few days, these kids will take part in wilderness activities. These include archery, fishing, swimming, target shooting, and working as a team.

On Tuesday, the campers got to see demonstrations from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's K-9 Unit and the Special Response Team.

Until Wednesday, these boys will be alongside deputies and Boy Scouts to learn valuable skills they may need later on this life.

"Just encourage your kids to do good and maybe they'll be selected to come next year," Sheriff Prator said.

