The 2018 AKC All-Breed Dog Show in Texarkana is this weekend

The Kennel Club of Texarkana will host The 2018 AKC All-Breed Dog show this weekend in Texarkana.

This one of Texarakana's largest annual events. There will be around 1,000 dogs and over 120 breeds. There will also be numerous vendors offering a wide variety of dog products, a concession stand and raffle.

There will be two shows this weekend: Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17.

The dog show will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both days.

The dog show will be held at the Texarkana Four States Fairgrounds.

Parking is just $5.00 and admission is free.

For more information call 903-278-8622.

