SWAR man sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking

An El Dorado, AR man will spend 15 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

Authorities say 56-year-old Charles “Marty” Permenter was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, in February 2016, during an investigation into the

methamphetamine distribution in Union County, Arkansas, the FBI and the FBI Task Force identified Permenter as a source of supply of methamphetamine.

During the investigation, investigators were able to purchase methamphetamine from Permenter on multiple occasions, utilizing a confidential informant.

Additional information from cooperating sources and independent law enforcement investigation showed that Permenter knowingly conspired with co-conspirators and others to distribute more than 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in Union County, Arkansas, and other locations within the Western District of Arkansas.

Permenter was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2016 and pled guilty in March 2017.

This case was investigated by The FBI and the FBI Task Force.

