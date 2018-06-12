Haughton residents have a new way to stay cool this summer at the Joe Delaney Memorial Park.

The splash pad is open daily from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to the public.

It opened at the beginning of May and has been packed with people ever since.

"They love it. They are totally carried away with it," said Martha McGee, Chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee for the town of Haughton.

McGee says the splash pad is closed from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to help conserve water in the heat of the day.

The splash pad cost $187,000 dollars to complete and was paid for through a match grant with the Louisiana Water Conservation Fund. The town of Haughton put in $250,000 and the state matched it.

Fire Chief Jimmy Holland, who is also a member of the Parks and Recreation Committee, said the splash pad was phase one of a three-phase project.

"Phase two is the shade structure pavilions over the playground equipment, so the playground equipment doesn't get so hot. I know the parents are excited for some shade and park benches," said Holland.

Phase three will consist of building a walking path around the park.

Because they are using a grant to help pay for everything, McGee says they can only work on one project at a time.

Holland said hopefully everything will be done by next spring.

The Joe Delaney Memorial Park is at 550 North Hazel, Haughton, LA 71037.

