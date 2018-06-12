Detectives seek help to ID man who tried to use counterfeit money

He was last seen driving this red pick-up truck. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office need your help in identifying the person in these photos trying to pass counterfeit money. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying the person captured on surveillance trying to pass counterfeit money.

On May 22, around 11:20 p.m. the man was caught on surveillance video entering the Circle K in the 5000 block of Hwy 80 in Haughton.

Detectives say he tried to pay the clerk with a $20 bill but the clerk checked the bill, told the man she can’t take it because it’s counterfeit and the man left the store.

He was last seen driving a red pick-up truck.

Anyone with any information about the man pictured in the photos is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.

