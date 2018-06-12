Detectives seek help to ID man who tried to use counterfeit mone - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Detectives seek help to ID man who tried to use counterfeit money

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying the person captured on surveillance trying to pass counterfeit money.

On May 22, around 11:20 p.m. the man was caught on surveillance video entering the Circle K in the 5000 block of Hwy 80 in Haughton.

Detectives say he tried to pay the clerk with a $20 bill but the clerk checked the bill, told the man she can’t take it because it’s counterfeit and the man left the store.

He was last seen driving a red pick-up truck. 

Anyone with any information about the man pictured in the photos is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.

