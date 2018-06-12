Arrest made in shooting outside 3-year-old's birthday party

ARRESTED: Simuel Shaw, 18 for Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapon. (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

A man wanted in connection with a shooting outside a 3-year-old's birthday party has turned himself in to police.

Authorities say 18-year-old Simuel Shaw got into an argument with 26-year-old Latravion Minix Sunday night at the Victory Park Community Center. Shaw left in a vehicle then came back about 30 minutes later and shot him.

Minix was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Shaw fled the scene.

No one else was injured.

Shaw was wanted for attempted second-degree murder, illegal carrying and discharge of a weapon.

His bond is set at $1,050,000.

