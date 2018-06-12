Pot wrapped as gift found during traffic stop

Fifteen pounds of pot concealed in a gift-wrapped box was seized by Caddo-Shreveport narcotics agents during a traffic stop on Sunday. (Source: by Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit)

Caddo-Shreveport narcotics agents found 15 pounds of pot hidden in a gift-wrapped box during a traffic stop on Sunday.

According to authorities, Robert Mayfield, 26, and Ronda Robinson, 26, both of the 2900 block of Barron Road in Keithville, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Agents pulled over a Nissan Altima driven by Robinson in the 3100 block of Barron Road Sunday evening. Mayfield and two young girls, ages 3 and 5, were passengers.

A Caddo Sheriff's K-9 deputy was called to the scene and found the "gift" in the trunk that had about 15 pounds of suspected high-grade marijuana.

Robinson and Mayfield were also charged with the illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of someone under the age of 17.

They were booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

