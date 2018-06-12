CPSO: 4 accused of stealing over $11,000

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested four men accused of stealing over $11,000 through fake money order transactions.

Sheriff's deputies were contacted by the owners of Super S convenience store on Roy Road earlier this month after they realized the store had not taken in enough cash to cover the amount of money orders that had been sold.

After an investigation, deputies believe a store employee, Albert Taylor, 20, gave money orders to friends, often for several hundred dollars each, but only took a few dollars at a time in exchange.

Detectives say the thefts had been going on since February with money orders being given away in increments of $400 to $900. The total amount stolen from the business was $11,274.

Quincy J. Armstrong, 22, George Devlynn Washington, 19, and Rayfield J. Washington, 22, were identified as the people receiving money orders from Taylor.

All four men, from Shreveport, were arrested for theft and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

