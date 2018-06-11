Chimp Haven expanding so it can house more chimpanzees

The area's new habitat for chimpanzees is almost ready for its first residents.

Chimp Haven Almost Ready For New Guests

About one thousand people - not to mention lots of chimpanzees - celebrated a milestone today at Chimp Haven: it's 15th anniversary since opening

The stork delivered an unexpected Valentine to Chimp Haven on Tuesday.

Retired game-show host and animal rights advocate Bob Barker was in the ArkLaTex today for the dedication of a new habitat at Chimp Haven for five HIV-infected chimpanzees. Bob Barker visits the ArkLaTex

The Chimp Haven baby saga continues, with three unexpected pregnancies in all. Two have been confirmed by DNA tests as being fathered by Conan. Testing is underway on the third, born in August of 2012.

Who's the daddy? Paternity results in on surprise Chimp Haven baby Conan fathers second surprise baby chimp, despite two vasectomies Name chosen for unexpected Chimp Haven baby Another surprise pregnancy

Chimp Haven, The National Chimpanzee Sanctuary, is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to provide a permanent retirement sanctuary for chimpanzees no longer used for biomedical research, entertainment, or as pets.

PHOTO GALLERY: Meet the chimps Chimp Haven, The National Chimpanzee Sanctuary, is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to provide a permanent retirement sanctuary for

Chimp Haven in Keithville, LA is home to nearly 200 retired chimps. It is the exclusive sanctuary for the retirement of animals previously used in federal testing.

Severe weather drills help keep animals safe at Chimp Haven

Conan is the father. That's the word from Chimp Haven on the DNA testing done to determine who fathered the sanctuary's third chimp baby in 5 years.

Chimp Haven houses more than 200 chimpanzees that once were subjects of medical research.

Click here to meet Pearl Jam and all the other chimpanzees at Chimp Haven.

Now the sprawling sanctuary, a sort of utopian retirement home in Caddo Parish, wants to house even more on its campus at Keithville.

That's why Chimp Haven again is expanding.

"We want to be able to provide the chimp life to as many chimpanzees as possible here at Chimp Haven," said Amy Fultz, the sanctuary's director of behavior and research.

"There are still a number of chimpanzees in biomedical research facilities waiting to come live the chimp life at Chimp Haven."

Chimp Haven is constructing three more forested habitats plus two additional open-air corrals, the latter of which serve as a sort of social space for the chimps.

"We're expanding to provide space for approximately 100 to 200 additional chimpanzees," Fultz said.

"We're also adding on to some of our current buildings to provide additional bedrooms. And we're building additional veterinary clinics to care for the chimpanzees, as well."

The project is projected to cost $20 million.

Fultz said they've managed to fund about 75 percent of the expansion thus far.

"I think it's really neat that they can just come here and be retired and do the things they like to do and have the choices they have here," Fultz said of the chimpanzees.

The expansion is expected to be completed sometime in 2019.

And more residents are expected to swing into Chimp Haven this fall.

For 13 years, the sanctuary has been caring for and rehabilitating hundreds of chimpanzees.

Chimp Haven even has six days a year when it allows members of the public to visit.

Click here to find out when you can visit Chimp Haven.

