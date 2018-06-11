Pediatric services at new ER facility help save boy's life

CHRISTUS Bossier Emergency Hospital, which has been open for only four months,.offers pediatric hospital services, a program that benefits from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. (Source: KSLA News 12)

One of Grey Floyd’s favorite things to do is color pictures. The 6-year-old has a way of showing his personality through his art.

But Grey’s personality changed when he walked into a Bossier City Dairy Queen last month.

"He was standing behind me, and then I heard this 'Oh, my God' and then looked back there and he was just flat on the floor,” said Spencer Floyd, Grey’s father.

“I just freaked out."

Grey collapsed motionless to the floor.

Floyd called for help then called his wife, Lea.

"The call I got from my husband made me was very distraught," she recalled.

"I jumped in my car and raced down the interstate to get to Dairy Queen and then jumped in the ambulance with them."

The ambulance brought Grey to the new CHRISTUS Bossier Emergency Hospital, which has been open for only four months.

The hospital offers pediatric hospital services, a program that benefits from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Staffers there knew they had a young boy coming through the emergency room with a head injury and who was unconscious.

"Spencer initially came in with him," said Ashton Barnett, a Registered Nurse at CHRISTUS Bossier ER.

"We got a history on what had happened. We contacted the previous place he was and tried to get some medical history."

It turns out Grey had a pre-existing heart condition.

But that was not what caused his collapse.

Doctors discovered it was a side effect of medicines that caused his blood pressure and heart rate to drop.

That’s when staffers got to work treating Grey.

"We explain to them what we're doing. We educate the parents on what we're doing. Kids are much calmer if you tell them what you're going to do before you just jump right into it."

Once Grey was feeling back to normal, he colored two pictures for the staff to hang up at the nurses' station.

It was a colorful reminder of how they helped save his life.

