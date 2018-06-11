Man accused of breaking into home, attacking woman

Steven Craig Vercher Jr., of 1300 block of Berry Avenue in Natchitoches,(Source: Natchitoches Parish Detention Center)

A man is recovering in the hospital after Natchitoches say he was stabbed during a home invasion.

Natchitoches officers responded to the 300 block of Winnona Street for a disturbance.

When officers arrived they found a woman who said Steven Vercher got into her home from a bedroom window and started hitting her.

Sometimes during the altercation, Vercher was stabbed once in the upper chest.

As a result of his injury, he was taken to a Shreveport hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Investigators say they plan on getting a warrant to arrest Vercher for home invasion.

The Natchitoches Police Department also thanks the community for assisting detectives in investigating and locating the suspected shooter of Jamie Zeno.

