AEP/SWEPCO to hold open house about $9M line rebuild along Line Ave., Ellerbe Road

AEP/SWEPCO crew members help restore power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. (Source: AEP/SWEPCO via Facebook)

South Shreveport neighbors will get an opportunity Tuesday to have their questions and concerns addressed about a $9 million AEP/SWEPCO project.

The work covering a three-mile stretch along Line Avenue and Ellerbe Road will start in the fall.

In preparation for that, the utility will hold an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Caddo Middle Magnet School.

Residents and business owners will be allowed to see renderings and maps of the project as well as ask questions of AEP/SWEPCO employees.

The components of the Ellerbe Road-Lucas Transmission Line Rebuild Project include:

Replacing wooden poles with steel single-pole structures and new wires, and,

Upgrading equipment at the Ellerbe Road and Lucas substations.

The construction will take place within city utility easement corridors and/or within company-owned easements.

Separately, AEP/SWEPCO also is working on a $5 million project in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

That line rebuild began in early 2018.

It covers two miles along Linwood Avenue starting at the substation.

