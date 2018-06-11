FIRST ALERT: Summer heat and summer-like storms this week

The heat is not going to take a summer vacation away from the ArkLaTex this week.

Afternoon highs all week will be near or just above 90 degrees, which is just above average for this time of year. It's hard to believe, but it is the middle of June. We are just entering the hottest time of year.

There is some relief from the heat in the forecast, though. There will be at least a slim chance of rain in the forecast each day over the week so. Even though everyone will have a chance of rain each day, not everyone will see rain each day.

Most of the showers and storms that develop over the next 7 days will be classic summer-like showers and storms. The showers and storms will likely develop in the heat of the day and start to diminish around sunset. The strongest storms will be capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Our best chance of rain over the next 7 days will come on Sunday. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain will stay just south of the ArkLaTex. However, widespread showers and storms will be possible Sunday, mainly along and south of I-20.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted a broad area of showers and storms in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Right now, the chance of formation is low.

