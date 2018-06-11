12-year-old arrested over Texarkana burglaries

A 12-year-old boy was arrested in connection to four "smash and grab" burglaries at Texarkana, TX area cell phone businesses.

Officers say they stopped the boy around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, May 30 as he rode his bike on Richmond Road about a half a mile from the cell phone store. Police say it was not long after one of the burglaries was discovered.

At the time, there was no evidence that linked him back to the burglary so they gave him a ticket for violating the juvenile curfew and called his mother to pick him up.

When detectives got surveillance video from the store manager later that day, they immediately recognized the boy and were able to get warrants and arrest him.

Detectives believe that he may be involved in other burglaries and there may ultimately be more charges filed against him.

