Editorial: Being prepared

June 1 was the official start of the hurricane season and while we don’t typically see a great deal of activity until later, this is a good time to make sure you and your family are ready.

Do you have a written record of cell numbers and email addresses in the event you lose service on your device? What is your family’s plan to communicate if you find yourself separated from one another? Do you keep all of your important documents in a safe and easily accessible place?

Have you reviewed your insurance coverage recently and kept your coverage up to date? After Katrina, many people, including family members were covered for wind and flood damage but had little to no content coverage and were unable to replace their valuables after the storm.

It is a good idea to check all of this now and not wait until a storm is approaching. Just one less thing to worry about while you working to stay safe.

