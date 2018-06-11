The Beckville Bearcats return home with first State Title

The Beckville Bearcats got the job done and won the Class 3A State Title over in round rock Texas on Saturday.



It wasn't easy but the Cats defeated the Clifton Cubs and picked up the come from behind win by getting a clutch run in the bottom of the 7th to send it to extra innings.



In the 10th inning with bases loaded, Clayton Burnett scored on an error to give the Bearcats their first ever baseball state title.



Brandt Harris was named championship MVP but the trip home was something special for the Cats.



The town made them feel extra special this weekend.

Copyright KSLA 2018. All rights reserved.