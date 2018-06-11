With test score lost, senior blocked from commencement

"No matter what happens, life goes on. We're gonna have bumps in the road, but we're going to keep going," Breanna Blakes' mother said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Breanna Blakes was presented her diploma by Caddo public schools Superintedent Lamar Goree. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Captain Shreve High senior got an extra personal graduation after being told she could not walk during her commencement.

“It's very, very special to me."

Breanna Blakes understandably was heartbroken when she was prevented from living out a moment many never forget.

Her high school mistakenly thought she never passed an exam required to graduate.

“I wanted to cry."

Her mother, Takitra, was livid.

Not at her daughter, but at the school.

"Oh, my God. It was very frustrating. Walking on the stage is one of the biggest moments of your life."

Then Blakes’ mother took a strange and unusual phone call from Captain Shreve High.

As it turns out, Blakes passed the required test during her sophomore year.

But her test record was misplaced when Blakes transferred to Captain Shreve High from Parkway High during her junior year.

“I just jumped up and grabbed her cap and gown and went,” Blakes’ mother said. “I was so happy when I got that call."

Blakes would be allowed to graduate.

And her Mom wanted to be the first to tell her.

"When she came in and that smile, that big smile made me so happy. I was so happy."

Blakes was handed her diploma by Caddo public schools Superintedent Lamar Goree.

And this time, there was no mistake about it.

In the fall, Blakes plans to start studying nursing at Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City.

