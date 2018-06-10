Traffic alerts: Work to impact areas along Hearne Ave., Shreveport-Barksdale Hwy.

A couple projects will impact some Shreveport motorists' commutes.

The Hearne Avenue bridge over Twelve Mile Bayou in Shreveport will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.

The is to allow workers to inspect the span.

The temporary lane reduction means loads wider than 12 feet should find an alternate route during those hours.

And Shreveport-Barksdale Highway at Camilla Drive in Shreveport is being closed to all traffic turning left as well as north- and southbound through traffic crossing the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway bridge.

That's in the area of a Circle K store and a Gateway Tire & Service Center.

The intersection is expected to be closed for about seven days to allow for the installation of a drainage pipe.

Drivers are being advised to use service roads and alternate routes to access Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.

Through traffic on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway will not be affected.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.