1 wounded, 1 on the run after shooting outside 3-year-old's birthday party

One man is wounded and another is on the run in the wake of a shooting Sunday night in Minden.

Gunfire erupted about 8:45 p.m. after 18-year-old Simuel Shaw got into an argument with Latravion Minix, 26, during a 3-year-old's birthday celebration at the Victory Park community center, authorities said.

Police say Shaw left in a vehicle then came back about 30 minutes later.

Minix then was shot when he came out of the community center at the city's neighborhood park on Park Highway.

Multiple shots were fired, with the wounded man being struck at least once in his left thigh.

No one else was shot.

Minix has been taken to a hospital in Minden and got 8 stitches.

And Shaw left the area of the community center after the shooting.

Shaw is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and illegal carrying and discharge of a weapon. His bond is set at $1,050,000.

