Fire razes house along Black Lake near Campti

A blaze reported at 2:11 a.m. June 10 destroyed a house in the 400 block of Pardee Road along Black Lake less than six miles east-northeast of Campti in Natchitoches Parish. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Fire District 9)

Fire razed a house along Black Lake in Natchitoches Parish early Sunday morning.

Now authorities are trying to determine what sparked the blaze in the 400 block of Pardee Road.

Flames were engulfing the residence less than six miles east-northeast of Campti when Fire District 9 firefighters arrived about 2:11 a.m., according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.

The woman who owns the house was out of town at the time, authorities and family members report.

No injuries were reported.

