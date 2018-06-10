Motorcyclist dies less than 11 hours after being hurt in wreck

Charles B. Miles, 48, of Jacksonville, Texas, died after being hurt in a motorcycle wreck in the 9500 block of U.S. Highway 79 about 1.5 miles east of Bethany the evening of June 9. (Source: Google Maps)

A man hurt in a motorcycle wreck died less than 11 hours later.

The Caddo Parish coroner's office says he is 48-year-old Charles B. Miles, of Jacksonville, Texas.

Miles was mortally hurt when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree in the 9500 block of U.S. Highway 79 about 1.5 miles east of Bethany just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

He was taken to a Shreveport hospital, where he died just before 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

