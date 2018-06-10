Motorcyclist dies less than 11 hours after being hurt in wreck - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Motorcyclist dies less than 11 hours after being hurt in wreck

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Charles B. Miles, 48, of Jacksonville, Texas, died after being hurt in a motorcycle wreck in the 9500 block of U.S. Highway 79 about 1.5 miles east of Bethany the evening of June 9. (Source: Google Maps) Charles B. Miles, 48, of Jacksonville, Texas, died after being hurt in a motorcycle wreck in the 9500 block of U.S. Highway 79 about 1.5 miles east of Bethany the evening of June 9. (Source: Google Maps)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A man hurt in a motorcycle wreck died less than 11 hours later.

The Caddo Parish coroner's office says he is 48-year-old Charles B. Miles, of Jacksonville, Texas.

Miles was mortally hurt when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree in the 9500 block of U.S. Highway 79 about 1.5 miles east of Bethany just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

He was taken to a Shreveport hospital, where he died just before 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

