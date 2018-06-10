KSLA Weather Podcast Episode 2: Hurricanes

In this week's podcast, Kalie, Jeff, and Ron discuss their experiences with covering hurricanes in the ArkLaTex and other places they've lived and worked.

They also discuss headlines around the world.

And there's a special surprise you'll want to listen to at the end.

The StormTracker 12 Weather Team will have a new podcast recorded every couple of weeks on a variety of weather topics. You can download the podcast on SoundCloud or Google Play. The podcast will be on iTunes very soon.

