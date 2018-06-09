Shreveport Convention Center to hold job fair Wednesday

Shreveport-Bossier City area residents looking for a job have an opportunity to pick one up Wednesday.
Shreveport Convention Center will hold a job fair for a range of positions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3-7 p.m. that day.
Part-time positions are now available for bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, security, ticket sellers, wait staff and other specialty positions.
Click here to view Shreveport Convention Center's current job openings.
Job seekers are being asked to fill out an application prior to their arrival at the job fair.
So upon viewing the list of current openings, click on the link to the job you want to apply for and you will be directed to SMG's Career Site to complete your application online.
Job fair attendees should "dress to impress."
And children are not allowed at the job fair.
