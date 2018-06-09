Shreveport Convention Center hosting job fair

Shreveport-Bossier residents looking for a job have an opportunity to pick one up on Wednesday.

The Shreveport Convention Center will be holding a job fair for a range of positions starting at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13.

Part-time positions are now available for waitstaff, bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, security, ticket sellers and other specialty positions. Competitive pay and 401K will be available for staff.

Applicants are asked to fill out applications prior to arrival at wwww.shreveportcenter.com.

Children are not permitted at the job fair. Attendees should "dress to impress."

Copyright KSLA 2018. All rights reserved.