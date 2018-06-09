Bossier Sheriff's Office searching for woman

Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a woman accused of stealing from an antique shop.

Surveillance video from Re-Deaux Consignment & Antiques Shop in Benton captures the suspect.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman left the store with a tennis bracelet and did not pay for it.

The bracelet is reportedly valued at $195.00

Please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 if you know information about the woman pictured in the photos.

