Hundreds fill Logansport High School to honor teen's memory

Logansport High School's front lawn was filled with sweltering cars, as hundreds packed the lot to remember and celebrate the life of a 15-year-old student who died on Monday afternoon.

Javier "J.D." Simpson drowned in the Sabine River while playing with friends.

Though he's gone, it's apparent J.D. left a profound and lasting impact on the Logansport community.

"J.D. was a really good student at Logansport High School and he played football very well and was very respectful," said Keauna Mitchell, one of J.D.'s cousins. "A family that prays together stays together."

J.D.'s family said he was a devout Christian and loved all people unconditionally and leaves behind a twin brother.

"J.D. had such a beautiful soul and such a humble spirit," said Lasonya Mitchell, J.D.'s aunt.

Mitchell said she was "overwhelmed" by the sheer number of people who turned up to cherish J.D. one final time.

"It shows me the love people have in their hearts pouring out...J.D. is looking down on us, I know he is," Mitchell said.

Shelina Wingo said she's a close family friend of J.D.'s and has known him since he was an infant.

"J.D. has brought people together that were separated, it's awesome," said Wingo.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.