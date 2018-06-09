New Security Cameras for Bossier Parish Courthouse

Security at the Bossier Parish Courthouse will soon see a significant upgrade.

More hi-tech cameras will reportedly be added to provide better quality and surveillance inside and outside the building, according to the Bossier Police Jury.

Director of Purchasing Jim Firth says the number of cameras would go from 48 to 202.

“We looked at it from the vantage of an active shooter, especially in light of what has happened recently,” Firth said in a news release.

“When the courthouse was first built we didn’t have those issues.”

Cost of the system should run around $450,000 and that money has already been set aside in last year’s budget, Firth told committee members.

Bids on the system could be let in six weeks to two months, he added.

During Wednesday’s regular meeting, police jury members:

Approved the plat of proposed development of Lakewood subdivision, Unit. 4-E and postponed the vote on another plat for proposed subdivision.

Scheduled a public hearing for application of Mark Logan, J-Lo Builder Development, LLC to change zoning of 36.71 acres from R-MHP (residential, manufactured housing park) and R-A (residence agriculture) to R-LD (residential, low density) for Eagle Ridge Pointe subdivision.

Set a public hearing to consider application of Dennis Bamburg, Sligo Enterprises, to change zoning of 4.3 acres from R-A to R-LD.

Accepted and ratified recommendation of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit board of appeals.

Announced a public meeting July 18 in the Police Jury meeting room to adopt an ordinance levying the 2018 ad valorem property tax millages.

Adopted a resolution providing for adoption of plans and policies, approving appointments and authorizing individuals in accordance with the 2018 Louisiana Community Block Grant program.

Approved a request from Sportspectrum for a letter of no objection to selling beer at annual Rivercities Triathlon on Aug. 5 at Cypress-Black Bayou recreation park.

Reappointed Robert Berry to the Cypress-Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District board of commissioners for a five-year term.

Reappointed Jim Johnson, Wayne Davis and Tommy Boggs to the Bossier Public Trust Financing Authority for four-year terms each.

Approved agreement with Denmon Engineering Co. Inc., for engineering services for LCDBG project for sewer system improvements in Oak Hill Mobile Home Park.

Accepted proposal of Neel-Schaffer, Inc. for professional services for traffic study for Linton Road extension to Fairburn Ave.

Approved proposal of Ronald G. Carlson, Inc. for repairs to three street sections in Kingston Plantation.

Approved proposal of Ardaman & Associates, Inc. for geotechnical services for the Kellie Road bridge project.

Accepted streets and drainage in Jamestown subdivision, Unit 3, into the parish road system for permanent maintenance.

