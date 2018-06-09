Missing Shreveport woman found safe

Police are searching for Joyce Lewis,64, after being reported missing since Friday. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Family members say they've found a missing woman on Saturday.

Joyce Lewis, 64, was last seen on Jordan Street, she was reported missing since Friday morning.

She’s described as a black female standing about 5’6” tall and weighing approximately 215 pounds.

A family member called KSLA News 12 around 3 p.m. and said that she was found.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.