Beckville defeats Brock 4-0 in the Class 3A Semis

The Beckville Bearcat baseball team is trying to get the job done over in Austin Texas and punch the ticket to the title game.



Beckville taking on Brock in the Class 3A Semis.



The Cats were up 2-nothing in the top of the 5th and watch Clayton Burnett come up Big. That's 2 run double to add insurance for the Bearkats.

In the 6th Austin Bryan came in and did a job with the bases loaded 2 out and he strikes an man out swinging.



Later in the 7th with the game on the line bases loaded again game winning run at the plate. Bryan puts some extra seasoning on this pitch gets the strike out for the win.



The Beckville Bearcats are headed to the state championship game and will face Clifton tomorrow at 9am.