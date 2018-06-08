Drought intensifies. Relief unlikely through next week.

The latest drought update was released on Thursday and unfortunately the news was not good for the ArkLaTex. A month of unseasonably hot and dry weather during what's normally a wet time of year is beginning to take it's toll.

The majority of the ArkLaTex is now experiencing the earliest stages of drought. The area between Shreveport and Texarkana either side of I-49 is now seeing Moderate drought conditions.

We're unlikely to see any improvement over the next week and in some places the drought may worsen with more heat and not a lot of rain. The day-to-day chances for rain through next Friday are only around 20-30%.

Isolated storms may bring localized relief with perhaps a quick inch or two of rain in spots, but a widespread soaker appears unlikely. Most locations will average under a tenth of an inch of rain through the end of next week.

Unless there's a substantial weather pattern change, drought conditions will likely persist and could worsen over the rest of summer as we enter the traditionally driest months of the year.

