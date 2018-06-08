Co-workers remember barber slain in West Shreveport shooting

BOOKED: Steve Williams, 46, of the 2800 block of Alvin Lane in Shreveport, one count of second-degree murder (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Friends, co-workers are in mourning at a Shreveport barber shop after a tragedy has changed their everyday lives.

Terry Brown's life ended after police say he allegedly was shot by his girlfriend's estranged husband on Tuesday afternoon.

"Its quiet now that he's gone, even though he wasn't the loud one, he was just a nice vibe that we can vibe with," said Benjamin Cole, a barber at Tight Edge Barber Shop in Shreveport.

For 5 years, Brown helped men feel and look their best at the Tight Edge Barber Shop on West 70th street in Shreveport.

"I had just saw him he literally had just left work .. I had just saw him yesterday morning, and then like a few minutes later we heard about the incident on Pines Road," said Niesha King, a cosmetologist at Tight Edge.

Coworkers say Terry Brown of the Tight Edge barbershop in Shreveport was a good person, a great barber, and had a way with kids. Coming up at 6: hear how he'll be remembered on @KSLA. pic.twitter.com/XECYf4xAWs — Jasmine (@jpayoute) June 8, 2018

Officers found the 43-year-old shot multiple times near a home on the 6100 block of Pebble Beach Drive, that's off Pines Road, near The Club at Huntington golf course.

Brown was taken to University Health, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"It's heartbreaking. Someone has lost their father, a mother has lost her son. It's just a tragedy, it really is," King said.

Police have identified Brown's alleged killer as 46-year-old Steve Williams.

Williams was the estranged husband of the woman Brown was dating. She was with him at the time of the shooting.

"Through preliminary information what we've learned was that this was some type of domestic incident," said Shreveport Police Public Information officer Angie Willhite at the scene.

But over at Tight Edge, Brown was not only a boyfriend, he was a brother, with a gifted ability to cut hair.

"He could draw pretty good, so as far as doing designs he was pretty much the man doing designs. He'd do stars and he liked to do that with the kids. He was really a people person," Coleman said.

Williams, of the 2800 block of Alvin Lane in Shreveport, then was interviewed and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on the murder charge and a city warrant.

