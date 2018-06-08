2 people escape house fire in Southern Hills

Two people are safe following an afternoon house fire In Shreveport's Southern Hills neighborhood.

Crews got the call just before 2:30 p.m. to the 2000 block of S. Kirkwood Drive. That's off Blom Boulevard.

Upon arrival, crews spotted heavy smoke and flames coming from the brick ranch style home's garage, according to Chief Clarence Reese.

Reese said that the fire evidently started in the home's garage.

The people inside the home said nothing was out of the norm before the fire. Authorities say they don't know how long the fire burned before they noticed it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

