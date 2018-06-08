Sears Hometown Store to remain open after mall stores close

Sears shoppers will still have an option to shop for the same products after both the Shreveport and Bossier City store close at the end of September.

The Sears Hometown Store, in the 9300 block of Mansfield Road, sells the same products, people can use their Sears cards there, and they help with product warranties.

"We were all under the sears holdings brand up until about 5 years ago," said owner Eddie Merrill. That's when sears spun us off into our company, which is Sears Hometown Store and outlets."

Not only do they still sell the same merchandise as the sears but the owner says they're able to provide a more personal customer service.

"That's something that you don't see today in business," Merrill said. "We have such a big non-personal retail business that that's something that we offer here. We know a lot of our customers. We have a lot of repeat business."

It's an option that longtime Sears customers Ronald Johnson says he appreciates.

"This will be a good location to come to because that means you have an option to come somewhere close by instead of going far out," Johnson said. "Or someone sending something in the mail."

As an independent dealer, Merrill says they are even able to carry larger brands that the big store stopped carrying.

Merrill also says their shop may see a dip in sales until the other stores close because people might expect them to have sales, but once they close things should pick up.

