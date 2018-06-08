Healthy snack options when traveling this summer

While your traveling to your summer vacation spots, you may want to eat on the way. There are some healthy snack options that can help you stay healthy this summer.

Pack some fruit and vegetables as a quick snack. You can make smoothies out them as well as popsicles.

You may want to take a portable cooler with you to keep these snacks cold.

Another healthy treat is nuts and raisins. The FDA says there are high in fiber and protein which will keep you energized while you travel.

Sandwiches are a quick and easy snack to make and it can save you money from buying fast food. Make sure your bread is toasted so it will not get soggy.

Travel safe this summer and have fun!

