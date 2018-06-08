Sizzling temperatures and barbecues for Grilling on Main this weekend

The smell of mouth-watering barbecue is going to fill the air in downtown Minden on Saturday for the 3rd Annual Grilling on Main BBQ Cook-Off.

People don't have to wait until Saturday to head out to historic downtown Minden to have fun, though. On Friday, there will be a corn hole tournament: two persons team and double elimination. Plus, the Dusty Roads Band will also be performing at 6:30 p.m.

Friday will end with a fireworks show.

Weather-wise, Friday evening is going to be very warm to almost hot.

Yes, there is a chance for a shower to impact Minden before 8PM. However, the best chance of rain Friday afternoon will be across parts of SW AR.

The latest run of FutureTrack shows scattered showers and storms across parts of the SW AR at 4PM on Friday. Severe weather is not expected, but a stronger storm could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Once temperatures start to cool off this evening, any showers or storms that develop will start to diminish. FutureTrack shows most of the rain activity will be gone by 8PM Friday evening.

Ribs, chicken and brisket won't be the only thing sizzling in Minden on Saturday. There's going to be plenty of sizzling sunshine to go around and temperatures are going to be hot. Highs will be in the mid 90s, so you're going to need a big appetite and plenty of water to stay hydrated at Grilling on Main. You're properly going to want to take your sunglasses and wear sunscreen as well.

The cook-off will be judged in 3 categories: Ribs, chicken and brisket. The entry fee $150.

There will be $7,500 in cash prizes for places first through eighth in each category and a $500 cash prize for the people's choice.

The Dorcheat Bottom Band will also be performing on Saturday at the stage on Pearl Street from 12:30PM to 4:00PM.

Even if you're not going to Minden for Grilling on Main this Saturday, you're still going to have to beat the heat. It's going to be hot all across the ArkLaTex.

A few showers will be possible Sunday afternoon, so a few places could be cooled off by rain. Most will stay hot and dry, though. FutureTrack is over doing it on the shower and storm coverage Sunday afternoon. It is not going to be nearly this widespread.

Our rain chances will be a little bit better towards the start and middle of next week. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible, mainly in the heat of the day.

