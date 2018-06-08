Woman accused of hitting another woman with car

A Texarkana, AR woman is behind bars accused of hitting another woman with a car on purpose late Wednesday.

Police say 18-year-old Daja Smith is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers were called out to the Sunset Apartments in the 1600 block of Allen Lane just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of a woman hit by a car.

When they got there, police say they found a 19-year-old victim who said Smith purposefully hit her with a car.

According to the victim, she went outside her apartment to check on a disturbance between two women in the parking lot. Once there, she saw Smith’s vehicle hit another car in the parking lot as she sped away.

She said Smith then made a circle around the parking lot and returned at a high rate of speed. Smith’s vehicle reportedly jumped the curb near the victim and hit her as she was standing on the sidewalk near the building.

The victim was knocked into the windshield, which caused it to shatter, and then over the roof of the vehicle.

While officers were at Sunset Apartments, Smith went to the Bi-State Criminal Justice Center and requested an officer meet with her. She provided a different story about the incident, saying the victim jumped into her path as she was trying to leave the apartment complex after the disturbance.

Smith was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without incident and booked into the Bi-State Jail. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.

The victim only had minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene.

