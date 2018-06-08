SPD officer involved Bossier City in shooting named

2 arrested after chase that started in Shreveport ends in Bossier City. (Source: Cody Jennigs/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police department has named the officer involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police say Daniel Stoll, hired by the department in August of 2017, was placed on paid departmental leave because of Shreveport Police policy after the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bossier City Police Department.

Stephon Perkins, 20, is accused of trying to run over officer Stoll during a chase that started in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City.

That's when police say Stoll fired his gun at Perkins.

One of the bullets hit Perkins in the elbow.

Perkins was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound and a dog bite.

Perkins is charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated flight from an officer.

