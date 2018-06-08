2 arrested after Shreveport drug bust

Two men are facing drug charges after Shreveport Police and the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office collaborated on a bust Wednesday.

Police say 22-year-old Jesse McWright and 23-year-old Derrick Pace were both arrested after the drug bust in the 8900 block of Youree Drive.

Caddo Deputies and Shreveport police say they recovered 2.8 pounds of marijuana, over 75 vials of THC oil and $4,672 in cash from the bust.

McWright and Pace were charged with one count each of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

They were booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

