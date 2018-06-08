Tips to keep kids safe this summer

As summer heats up and kids play outside until the sun goes down, in Louisiana, the heat can take a toll but these tips can help keep them safe.
According to Care.com, kids should drink 5-10 fluid ounces of water for every 20 minutes of play.
Children often don't realize if they're becoming dehydrated, but signals like sluggishness, dizziness, irritability, dry mouth, headaches, or muscle cramps can alert parents.
It may seem like a no-brainer, but water is key.
Putting together a summer survival kit is always a good idea.
Along with plenty to drink, sunblock and bug spray can help protect a child's skin.
Bandages and antiseptic wipes can handle any scrapes and bruises.
Other ways to avoid the rays is to plan outings early in the day before the heat becomes unbearable.
Wearing dry fit clothing can also help a child breath easier by allowing ventilation.
